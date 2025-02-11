7 pilgrims, returning from Maha Kumbh, killed in bus-truck collision near MP's Jabalpur

Seven people, who were returning from Maha Kumbh mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, died when their mini-bus collided with a truck near Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, an official said. Seven passengers were killed instantly, and several others were trapped inside the wreckage, said the official.(PTI)

The pilgrims were reportedly returning to Andhra Pradesh after attending the Maha Kumbh Mela when the accident occurred at around 8.30 am.

According to District Collector Deepak Kumar Saxena, the collision happened when a truck, travelling on the wrong side of the highway, crashed into the mini-bus.

The mishap took place approximately 65 km from the district headquarters, Jabalpur.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh traffic woes: ‘No vehicle zone’ declared ahead of Maghi Purnima Snan after massive jam | Advisory

Eyewitnesses at the scene confirmed that the truck was driving against traffic, leading to the deadly crash in which seven passengers were killed instantly, and several others were trapped inside the wreckage.

Emergency responders worked to extricate those still inside the vehicle.

Following the accident, the collector and Jabalpur's superintendent of police left for the accident site.

Two people returning from Maha Kumbh die in a road crash

In a separate similar incident, two persons were killed and five others injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their SUV near Kanchanpur village on National Highway no. 30 in Maihar, Nadan Dehat police station in-charge KN Banjare said.

As per the official, the sports utility vehicle (SUV) was returning to Indore from the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh devotees stuck in hours-long traffic, social media users calls it 'world's biggest jam'

The two deceased have been identified as Manju Sharma (32) and Manoj Vishwakarma (42), he said.

All the injured persons were referred to the Satna district hospital after initial treatment in Amarpatan, the official said.

Meanwhile, the police have begun an investigation into the accident and were examining CCTV footage of the area to identify the offending vehicle, the official said.

Three Kumbh returnees from Bihar killed in road accident

In another such case, a collision between a truck and an auto resulted in the death of three people. The victims were reportedly returning from Maha Kumbh Mela.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav on Mahakumbh traffic jams: ‘People of Prayagraj in house arrest’

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday near the Muthani area in the Mohania police station area of Kaimur district.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)