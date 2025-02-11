Maha Kumbh traffic woes: ‘No vehicle zone’ declared ahead of Maghi Purnima Snan after massive jam | Advisory

Plans for the ‘Maghi Purnima Snan’, scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, have been put in place, including the entire Maha Kumbh area being declared a 'no vehicle zone', a day after people were stranded in traffic jams for more than 30 hours at several places. The rush of devotees at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Monday.(PTI)

Thousands of devotees heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh were stuck in massive traffic jams reportedly spanning 300 kilometres on Monday ahead of Maghi Purnima. The police were seen asking people to turn back if they could, suggesting the gravity of the matter.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar told news agency PTI that delays in traffic movement are inevitable not due to mismanagement, but due to the sheer number of devotees during Maha Kumbh as it is witnessing the largest congregation of humanity in history.

The top cop informed that over 40 crore devotees have already taken a sacred dip at the Sangam since the Maha Kumbh began on January 13, with millions still arriving each day.

Maha Kumbh traffic advisory for Maghi Purnima

The Maha Kumbh district administration has prepared a traffic plan expecting more devotees to turn up for the ‘Maghi Purnima Snan’.