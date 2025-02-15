MP: 11 vehicles set on fire by mob, cop injured after 2 killed in truck-bike crash in Singrauli

Two men were killed after a coal-laden truck collided with a bike in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli on Friday, triggering chaos as a mob set multiple vehicles on fire, India Today reported. In their outrage, the mob torched around 11 vehicles, including seven buses in Singrauli on Friday. (Pic used for representation) (File)(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times/representative)

Police rushed to the scene to control the situation and pacify the crowd, but one officer was injured in the unrest that followed. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene, and authorities have launched a search to track him down, police told India Today.

What happened?

After the accident that claimed the lives of two bike-borne men, locals, including the victims' family members, staged protests that quickly turned violent. The mob also torched around 11 vehicles, including seven buses.

Superintendent of police Manish Khatri, quoted by India Today, said, “Following the accident, there was a law and order situation in the area as mob torched several vehicles. The police force reached the spot and brought the situation under control.”

A Station House Officer (SHO) sustained injuries during the unrest, but no other casualties were reported, according to the senior police officer.

To prevent further escalation, a heavy police presence has been deployed in the area. Authorities have assured strict action against those responsible for the violence and arson.

“But first we are trying to complete all the legal obligations regarding the accident and the following law and order situation,” SP Khatri said.

