Maha Kumbh 2025 achieves historic milestone: 50 crore take holy dip

The ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj created another milestone as the number of devotees who have taken the holy dip in Triveni Sangam crossed 50 crore on Friday evening. The number surpasses the population of all but two countries. Devotees during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.(PTI)

According to the data released by the UP government and reported by PTI, 50 crore footfall marks the largest congregation in human history for any religious, cultural, or social event.

"More than 50 crore people, including us, have taken the holy dip at Kumbh and we are extremely glad about it. The arrangements here are wonderful," Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, told PTI after taking the dip.

According to the statement by the government, over 92 lakh devotees had taken a dip till 6 pm on Friday alone, pushing the overall footfall at Maha Kumbh past 50 crore till that point.

It was estimated before the onset of the Maha Kumbh, that the footfall would be around 40 crore to 45 crore. The current number has surpassed all the estimates, showing the devotion that the gathering brings every 12 years. Despite a deadly stampede on January 29, the fair continued to draw millions of pilgrims from India and the world daily.

Being held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26 on the banks of the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, considered holy among Hindus.

How does the Maha Kumbh footfall compare to the populations of different countries?

The statement from the UP government said that the footfall at the Maha Kumbh has surpassed the population count of all countries except India and China.

"Nations like the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, and Bangladesh all have smaller populations than those who have immersed themselves in the sacred waters of Sanatan Dharma," the statement said, according to PTI.

"Only India and China surpass the number of devotees at Mahakumbh. In contrast, nations like the United States, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Brazil fall significantly behind," the statement added.

According to the US Census Bureau, the world's top five most populous countries are India, China, the US, Indonesia, and Pakistan respectively.

The US has a population of 34.20 crores, while Indonesia has 28.36 crore people living in it. The entire population of Pakistan is almost half of the total footfall at Maha Kumbh with 25.70 crores.