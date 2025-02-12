Mahakumbh live updates: Lakhs of devotees take holy dip as Magh Purnima ‘snan’ begins

Mahakumbh live updates: Rush of devotees at the Sangam on the eve of 'Magh Purnima', during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.

Mahakumbh live updates: As Mahakumbh 2025 reaches its peak, the Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified security measures for Magh Purnima ‘snan’ on Wednesday. With millions of devotees taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, authorities are ensuring a safe and smooth experience. Special arrangements have been implemented for crowd movement, and Kalpavasis’ vehicles will be permitted entry into the fair only after their ritual bath....Read More

Maghi Purnima on February 12 is another sacred bathing occasion. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the religious significance of bathing, charity, and worship, especially for Kalpavasis at the Sangam.

The one-month kalpavas period will conclude on Maghi Purnima.

With two major bathing festivals remaining, the total number of devotees taking a holy dip is expected to exceed 500 million.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The remaining key bathing dates are February 3 (Basant Panchami – Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Arrangements for Magh Purnima Snan today

• To handle the large gathering of devotees, the administration has designated the area as a 'No Vehicle' zone. Private and public vehicles will be parked in designated lots, while only essential and emergency services will be permitted entry.

• A ban has been imposed on the vehicles of Kalpavasis. The administration has urged devotees to follow traffic rules and the planned arrangements for a smooth 'Snan'.

• The special traffic plan will be enforced in the city from 5 p.m. today and will remain in effect until February 12. Only essential and emergency services will be allowed access to ensure the safety of devotees.

•Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reviewed arrangements at eight railway stations in preparation for Magh Purnima. The Railways have made necessary arrangements to facilitate devotees' travel.

•Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the people, seers, and devotees participating in the Maha Kumbh on Maghi Purnima.

• Adityanath said that over 45 crore devotees have taken the "holy Triveni bath" since the Maha Kumbh began on January 13 with Paush Purnima.

• To ensure a safe evacuation in case of emergencies, the special traffic plan will continue until the bathing ritual is completed on Wednesday. The administration has asked Kalpavasis to adhere to the rules and use only designated parking areas.

• Considering students' convenience, all secondary schools in Prayagraj, across different boards, have shifted to online classes from February 7 to February 12.

• Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that no devotee, Kalpvasi, or citizen faces any inconvenience during Magh Purnima, the fourth bathing festival at Triveni Sangam.