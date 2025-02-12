Mahakumbh live updates: Lakhs of devotees take holy dip as Magh Purnima ‘snan’ begins
Maghi Purnima on February 12 is another sacred bathing occasion. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the religious significance of bathing, charity, and worship, especially for Kalpavasis at the Sangam.
The one-month kalpavas period will conclude on Maghi Purnima.
With two major bathing festivals remaining, the total number of devotees taking a holy dip is expected to exceed 500 million.
Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. The remaining key bathing dates are February 3 (Basant Panchami – Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).
Arrangements for Magh Purnima Snan today
• To handle the large gathering of devotees, the administration has designated the area as a 'No Vehicle' zone. Private and public vehicles will be parked in designated lots, while only essential and emergency services will be permitted entry.
• A ban has been imposed on the vehicles of Kalpavasis. The administration has urged devotees to follow traffic rules and the planned arrangements for a smooth 'Snan'.
• The special traffic plan will be enforced in the city from 5 p.m. today and will remain in effect until February 12. Only essential and emergency services will be allowed access to ensure the safety of devotees.
•Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reviewed arrangements at eight railway stations in preparation for Magh Purnima. The Railways have made necessary arrangements to facilitate devotees' travel.
•Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the people, seers, and devotees participating in the Maha Kumbh on Maghi Purnima.
• Adityanath said that over 45 crore devotees have taken the "holy Triveni bath" since the Maha Kumbh began on January 13 with Paush Purnima.
• To ensure a safe evacuation in case of emergencies, the special traffic plan will continue until the bathing ritual is completed on Wednesday. The administration has asked Kalpavasis to adhere to the rules and use only designated parking areas.
• Considering students' convenience, all secondary schools in Prayagraj, across different boards, have shifted to online classes from February 7 to February 12.
• Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that no devotee, Kalpvasi, or citizen faces any inconvenience during Magh Purnima, the fourth bathing festival at Triveni Sangam.
1,200 additional shuttle buses arranged for return of devotees, available every 10 minutes
Mahakumbh live updates: Officials said that the state transport department has deployed 1,200 additional shuttle buses, operating at 10-minute intervals, to facilitate the return journey of devotees.
On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that only 14 days remain until the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh. Since the grand religious gathering began on January 13, over 45 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Sangam.
The Maha Kumbh will culminate on February 26 with the final Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mahashivratri.
What devotees are saying about the holy dip at Triveni Sangam
Srinivas, a devotee from Andhra Pradesh who came for the holy dip speaking to PTI, expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements, saying, "It feels good. The UP government has made good arrangements. Many thanks to Yogi Adityanath ji, many thanks to Prime Minister Modi. Everyone has come to take a bath on Maghi Purnima."
Another devotee, Gayatri, shared her joy about attending the Kumbh Mela, stating, "I am very happy to be here at the Kumbh Mela. I feel very good to be here on this auspicious occasion. The UP government has created a good atmosphere here. Actually being a Hindu, this is the first time I have really felt like an Indian. People have shown their religiousness and unity has been promoted."
Lakhs of devotees have already taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam since morning
Lakhs of devotees have already taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and other ghats since the bathing started early morning.
Officials said they have made elaborate arrangements for the occasion to ensure the devotees take the sacred bath without any hassle.
Prayagraj ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said special police forces have been deployed at all places where crowd management becomes challenging.
The special traffic plan will remain in force until the bathing ritual is completed to ensure the safe evacuation of devotees from the fair area in case of an emergency.
Bhaskar said that real-time data is being collected from toll plazas and officials of neighbouring districts so that the number of vehicles coming and the routes can be monitored and regulated.
Magh Purnima Snan begins with extensive arrangements in place
Mahakumbh live updates: The sacred Maghi Purnima bath commenced early Wednesday, with hundreds of thousands of devotees gathering at the Maha Kumbh Mela amid extensive traffic, crowd control, and security arrangements.
With this holy bath, the month-long Kalpavas will conclude, and around 10 lakh Kalpavasis will begin departing from the Maha Kumbh. The administration has urged them to adhere to traffic regulations and use only designated parking areas.
Over 10 lakh Kalpavasis complete spiritual journey today
As part of the Mahakumbh 2025, Magh Purnima witnessed a massive turnout of devotees. By 4.00 am on February 12, over 10 lakh Kalpavasis had completed their month-long spiritual stay near the Sangam, engaging in fasting, self-discipline, and religious observances. The pilgrimage site saw a total of 38.83 lakh visitors, with the number of devotees taking the sacred snan surpassing 48.83 lakh by the early hours of the day.
Prayagraj turns to 'no vehicle zone' for Magh Purnima Snan today
The fair area has been designated a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 a.m. on Tuesday, while the restriction will extend to the entire city from 5 pm for the Magh Purnima Snan scheduled for today, with exceptions for emergency and essential services, according to an official statement.
To prevent traffic congestion, designated parking areas have been set up for public and private vehicles, ensuring that devotees can easily reach the bathing ghats on foot.
This year, over 10 lakh devotees have participated in kalpavas, a spiritual practice involving a month-long stay near the Sangam, observing fasting, self-discipline, introspection, and spiritual purification.