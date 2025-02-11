Maha Kumbh 2025 – In Honour Of The Holy Ganges: Paying Respects, One and All

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26 coinciding with Mahashivratri. On Monday, February 10, President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and offered prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple. Her visit added to the spiritual fervour of the event, drawing even greater attention to the ongoing celebrations. Earlier, on February 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in the Mela, taking a holy dip, chanting mantras and offering prayers while holding a rudraksha mala. The Maha Kumbh Mela has long been a site of devotion for India’s leaders. Dr Rajendra Prasad, the country’s first President, had also taken a holy dip during a previous Maha Kumbh. With millions of devotees, including international visitors, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 continues to be a grand confluence of spirituality, tradition, and faith.

President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on February 10, 2025.(Photo: Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP and X/Rashtrapathibhvn)

In reverence: Rasiya Baba narrates Bhagwat Katha

Rasiya Baba, of Vrindavan, is narrating Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at Gangeshwar Prayagraj Chauraha, Sector 9, Prayagraj till February 12.

At the Maha Kumbh, the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha narrated by Rasiya Baba Vrindavan has become a major crowd-puller. “Har bar Kumbh mein Babaji Bhagwat Katha ka varnan karte aa rahe hain. For the last 30 years, people have been coming from far and wide to hear how beautifully Babaji narrates Thakurji (Lord Krishna) ki leelayein,” shares Swami Ram Vallabh Sharma, the director of the Raas Leela being staged at this Katha. “The footfall for the Raas Leela runs into thousands. Shreenath ji yahan viraje huye hain aur bahut se sant log aa rahe hain darshan karne ke liye,” he adds.

A scene from the Raas Leela directed by Swami Ram Vallabh Sharma.

Recreating the Ganga Aarti at Gangeshwar Ghat

The Ganga Aarti is a breathtaking spectacle that attracts lakhs of visitors to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

It’s difficult to have a wholesome visit at Prayagraj without attending the Ganga Aarti, which is a Hindu ritual that honours the Ganga river. Recreating this grand experience at Sector 9, Gangeshwar Ghat is Gyanthali Foundation.

“Maa Ganga has given me the power to organise the worship ceremony at this Ghat in this Maha Kumbh, which I feel is my small contribution to Sanatan,” shares Alka Prakash Panda, organiser and managing trustee of the foundation.

A spectacle in its own, the Ganga Aarti is performed by seven learned Brahmins of Kashi. During this, hyms are sung along with mantras and sounds of bells, damru, and conch shells.

