Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Advocate Tejas Karia sworn in as new Delhi high court judge

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 14, 2025 10:56 PM IST

The oath was administered by chief justice DK Upadhyay, a day after his appointment was notified by the Union government

Arbitration law expert Tejas Karia on Friday took oath as a Delhi high court judge, taking the court’s strength to 39, against a sanctioned strength of 60 judges.

Justice Tejas Karia (right), with Delhi high court chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on Friday. (HT Photo)
Justice Tejas Karia (right), with Delhi high court chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on Friday. (HT Photo)

The oath was administered by chief justice DK Upadhyay, a day after his appointment was notified by the Union government.

On Wednesday, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment on X, five months after the Supreme Court collegium recommended Karia.

In August 2024, the Supreme Court collegium recommended Karia taking note of his substantial practice in arbitration law before the Supreme Court, high courts, arbitration tribunals and extensive experience in conducting arbitrations, both domestic and international.

Born on February 1, 1978, Karia pursued his education in law from ILS Law College, University of Pune, and his first Master of Law in Corporate and Commercial Laws from University of Gujarat. He secured a second Master of Law from London School of Economics, University of London, with specialisation in international commercial arbitration and information technology laws.

Karia has 19 years’ experience as an advocate and heads the arbitration practice of India’s top law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

Although the Centre has cleared Karia’s name, it has kept the name of intellectual property rights (IPR) law expert Shwetasree Majumdar pending, who was also recommended by the collegium in August 2024.

Majumdar’s elevation was pitched by the collegium as an opportunity to enhance diversity and inclusivity on the bench. She was cited as a seasoned lawyer in intellectual property rights (IPR) and the founder of a law firm, with over 21 years of experience.

To be sure, the collegium in the same resolution also recommended the names of advocates Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, who took oath as judges of the Delhi high court on January 8.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On