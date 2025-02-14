Advocate Tejas Karia sworn in as new Delhi high court judge

Arbitration law expert Tejas Karia on Friday took oath as a Delhi high court judge, taking the court’s strength to 39, against a sanctioned strength of 60 judges. Justice Tejas Karia (right), with Delhi high court chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya on Friday. (HT Photo)

The oath was administered by chief justice DK Upadhyay, a day after his appointment was notified by the Union government.

On Wednesday, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment on X, five months after the Supreme Court collegium recommended Karia.

In August 2024, the Supreme Court collegium recommended Karia taking note of his substantial practice in arbitration law before the Supreme Court, high courts, arbitration tribunals and extensive experience in conducting arbitrations, both domestic and international.

Born on February 1, 1978, Karia pursued his education in law from ILS Law College, University of Pune, and his first Master of Law in Corporate and Commercial Laws from University of Gujarat. He secured a second Master of Law from London School of Economics, University of London, with specialisation in international commercial arbitration and information technology laws.

Karia has 19 years’ experience as an advocate and heads the arbitration practice of India’s top law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

Although the Centre has cleared Karia’s name, it has kept the name of intellectual property rights (IPR) law expert Shwetasree Majumdar pending, who was also recommended by the collegium in August 2024.

Majumdar’s elevation was pitched by the collegium as an opportunity to enhance diversity and inclusivity on the bench. She was cited as a seasoned lawyer in intellectual property rights (IPR) and the founder of a law firm, with over 21 years of experience.

To be sure, the collegium in the same resolution also recommended the names of advocates Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, who took oath as judges of the Delhi high court on January 8.