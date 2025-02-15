Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Special New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat via Prayagraj to ply on Feb 15, 16, 17

PTI |
Feb 15, 2025 01:28 AM IST

The Vande Bharat Special Train number 02252 will depart from New Delhi at 5.30 in the morning (via Prayagraj at 12.00 hrs) to reach Varanasi at 14.20 hours.

The Northern Railways will run Vande Bharat Special train no 02252/02251 on February 15, 16 and 17 between New Delhi and Varanasi (via Prayagraj) for the convenience of devotees intending to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Train drivers inside the stationary Vande Bharat Express.(AP/File)
Train drivers inside the stationary Vande Bharat Express.(AP/File)

The Vande Bharat Special Train number 02252 will depart from New Delhi at 5.30 in the morning (via Prayagraj at 12.00 hrs) to reach Varanasi at 14.20 hours, said a press statement issued by the Northern Railways.

"In return direction, the train number 02251 will depart from Varanasi at 15:15 hours (Prayagraj at 17.20 hours) to reach New Delhi at 23.50 hours the same day," said Chief Public Relations Officer Northern Railways Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

The officials said that the decision was taken expecting rush for the Kumbh Mela during the weekend.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On