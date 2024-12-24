Menu Explore
Mahakumbh a ‘model of govt mismanagement’: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 24, 2024 10:15 PM IST

We appeal to the government and administration to complete all the pending works carefully, taking full precaution, says SP chief

Raising questions over preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that it had become a ‘model of mismanagement’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

He also raised concerns over security arrangements for the mega event and appealed to the government to finish the pending work as soon as possible.

“’Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025’ has become a model of mismanagement of the BJP government. First the government people came here and returned to Lucknow in anger, the administration came running after them. The situation is such that even the most important police system is a victim of mismanagement. The office of the SSP who has to look after the security of Kumbh has not progressed beyond bamboo poles,” he alleged in a post on X.

“Even the watch towers to monitor public safety and crowd control have not been built, nor have the Jal Police stations been built, nor CCTVs fully installed. Now when all these works will be shown completed on paper in a hurry, the security will be questioned,” he claimed.

“In the public interest, we appeal to the government and administration to complete all the pending works carefully, taking full precaution, so that pilgrims and other tourists do not have to face any problems,” Yadav said.

