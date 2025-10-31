'Hema Malini, Kangana are...': Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya slams BJP amid 'dancer' remark row

Reacting to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary’s alleged “dancer” remark aimed at RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya launched a scathing attack on the BJP. Rohini Acharya hit out at the BJP, naming leaders such as Hema Malini, and Kangana Ranaut, among others.

She named leaders such as Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Hema Malini, and Kangana Ranaut, and questioned whether the BJP too was relying on “dancers” to draw crowds.

"They call others dancers, but in their own party, the NDA is carrying around dancers to gather crowds. Do those dancers feel no shame? Their faces are being used to gather crowds... Are they dancers? They are artists," Acharya said in Hindi.

“They too have contributed to India. All our artists and actors have contributed. So many good films are made,” she added.

She also took objection to the purported use of the word 'nachaniya' for Khesari Lal, by Samrat Chaudhary. "Can someone call an artist, a 'nachaniya'?... This is the language they use. They are using the same 'nachaniya' to gather crowds because no one is coming to listen to their election speeches...," Acharya added.