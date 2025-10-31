'Hema Malini, Kangana are...': Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya slams BJP amid 'dancer' remark row

Reacting to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary’s alleged “dancer” remark aimed at RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya launched a scathing attack on the BJP.
She named leaders such as Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Nirahua, Pawan Singh, Hema Malini, and Kangana Ranaut, and questioned whether the BJP too was relying on “dancers” to draw crowds.
"They call others dancers, but in their own party, the NDA is carrying around dancers to gather crowds. Do those dancers feel no shame? Their faces are being used to gather crowds... Are they dancers? They are artists," Acharya said in Hindi.
“They too have contributed to India. All our artists and actors have contributed. So many good films are made,” she added.
She also took objection to the purported use of the word 'nachaniya' for Khesari Lal, by Samrat Chaudhary. "Can someone call an artist, a 'nachaniya'?... This is the language they use. They are using the same 'nachaniya' to gather crowds because no one is coming to listen to their election speeches...," Acharya added.
Acharya's remarks came after she was asked by the media about a remark made by Bihar's Deputy CM against RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav. A clip purportedly showing Samrat Chaudhary saying that the Mahagathbandhan had to field a "nachne wala" (the one who dances), an apparent reference to Khesari Lal Yadav, had surfaced on social media a few days back.
RJD's Shatrughan Kumar Yadav alias Khesari Lal Yadav is Mahagathbandhan's candidate for the Bihar Assembly elections, from the Chapra constituency. He is a widely known singer and actor in the Bhojpuri cinema and joined the RJD in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav on October 16.
The Chapra seat has been a BJP stronghold since 2010, and the party has fielded Choti Kumari from there this time. Besides, Rakhi Gupta, a popular figure in Chapra, is contesting the assembly polls as a rebel candidate.
Row over Rahul Gandhi's ‘dance’ remark at PM Modi
Notably, Rohini Acharya's attack on the BJP followed Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech in poll-bound Bihar.
“Tell him at a rally, ‘Mr. Prime Minister, we’ll vote for you if you dance,’ and he’ll break into the act without a second thought…Forget the myth that Nitish Kumar runs this state — it’s the BJP pulling strings from afar, with zero regard for Bihar’s people,” Gandhi had said in Bihar's Darbhanga.