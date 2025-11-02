‘Satyamev Jayate’: JD(U) Mokama candidate Anant Singh's 1st remarks after arrest in ‘murder’ case

Sharing a video of himself being escorted by the cops on Facebook, Singh wrote, “Satyamev Jayate! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! That's why now the people of Mokama will fight this election!”

Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama constituency for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, Anant Singh posted a video message on his social media and expressed “complete faith” in the people's support for him, just hours after getting arrested in connection with with the death of Dularchand Yadav, a campaigner for Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi.

The video was shared during the early hours of Sunday morning, November 2.

Singh was arrested by the police on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday along with two of his aides, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, in a late-night operation.

The arrest comes after Dularchand Yadav was shot dead during firing between two groups of competing candidates. "Stones were pelted, resulting in injuries. Dularchand Yadav’s body was recovered after the incident. Both sides registered cases, and police started investigating the case,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikey Sharma during a press conference.

How Anant Singh was arrested Police said that the JD(U) candidate for Mokama constituency was taken into custody after a police operation late Saturday night which involved some 150 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. The operation was conducted Anant Singh’s hideouts in the Barh and Mokama areas of rural Patna, following which, Singh was brought to the state capital for interrogation.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) also removed the Barh Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

After Singh's arrest, SSP Sharma assured the people of Patna that the polls will be held peacefully.

“I want to assure the voters of Patna that elections will be held peacefully, and that they can fearlessly come out and vote. Patna Police and administration stand with the voters, and no one will be stopped from exercising their right,” he told news agency PTI.

The SSP also said that all three accused will be presented before the Barh court and further probe will be conducted.

Mokama will vote in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections on November 6. The seat will see a fierce fight between JD(U)'s Anant Singha and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Veena Devi.