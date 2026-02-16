Who is attending AI Impact Summit 2026? Macron, Lula and more among key leaders in Delhi | Full list
French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are among the key leaders who will be attending the AI Summit.
India is all set to host the 2026 AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Monday. The summit will be one of the largest artificial intelligence conclaves held in the Global South. Several world leaders and delegations from key AI and tech companies will be in the national capital for the summit.
AI Impact Summit 2026 | Who is attending?
As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the following world leaders will be present at the AI Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi --
- Bhutan - Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister
- Bolivia - Edmand Lara Montano, Vice President
- Brazil - Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President
- Croatia - Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister
- Estonia - Alar Karis, President
- Finland - Petteri Orpo, Prime Minister
- France - Emmanuel Macron, President
- Greece - Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister
- Guyana - Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President
- Kazakhstan - Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister
- Liechtenstein - Hereditary Prince Alois, Hereditary Prince of the Principality of Liechtenstein
- Mauritius - Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister
- Serbia - Aleksandar Vučić, President
- Slovakia - Peter Pellegrini, President
- Spain - Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, President
- Sri Lanka - Anura Kumara Disanayaka, President
- Seychelles - Sebastien Pillay, Vice President
- Switzerland - Guy Parmelin, President
- The Netherlands - Dick Schoof, Prime Minister
- United Arab Emirates (UAE) - Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
Along with these heads of states, ministerial delegations from over 45 countries, UN Secretary General and senior officials from several international organisations will also participate in the summit.
Google, Microsoft and other delegations to attend
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman are among some of the key people attending the summit.
Over 500 sessions are planned over five days, with a focus on AI safety, governance, ethical use, data protection and India’s approach to sovereign AI.
