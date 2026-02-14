Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to skip AI Impact Summit

Jensen Huang, the Nvidia CEO, will not attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, the government said on Saturday. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (Reuters)

Nvidia’s communications team said due to unforeseen circumstances, Huang is unable to travel to India at this time. Huang, the CEO of one of the world’s largest AI chip design companies, was slated to deliver a keynote address at the summit.

About 20 heads of government, over 40 ministers, 100 delegations of countries, 100 CEOs, and 500 AI experts will attend the event, the largest of the four global AI summits held so far. Delegations of vice-ministerial levels from China and Cabinet-level from the US will be in attendance.

A government official said the race to host the next AI summit is between a couple of countries and is expected to “come down to the wire,” with an announcement likely on February 19. Switzerland and the UAE are competing to host the 2027 edition. Israel is likely to host the summit in 2028.

On Friday, the external affairs ministry said the expected attendees include the heads of state and government of Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Croatia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Guyana, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein, Mauritius, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the UAE.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and OpenAI’s Sam Altman are among some of the key people attending the summit.

Over 500 sessions are planned over five days, with a focus on AI safety, governance, ethical use, data protection and India’s approach to sovereign AI. A key highlight is the AI Impact Expo, which will showcase real-world AI applications across sectors including healthcare, agriculture, education, climate action, energy efficiency and accessibility. The government has received over 250,000 registrations for the summit.