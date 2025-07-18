Who is Chaitanya Baghel? Bhupesh Baghel's son arrested by ED on his birthday

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday for his alleged involvement in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the state's liquor policy. Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on his birthday on July 18. (Screengrab/X/ANI)

Chaitanya was arrested following an early morning raid by the ED at his residence in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai, which he shares with his father Bhupesh Baghel.

A special PMLA court sent Chaitanya to ED custody for five days, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Who is Chaitanya Baghel?

Chaitanya Baghel is a businessman and son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. Chaitanya has chosen to maintain his distance from politics although he is a member of the Congress, Indian Express reported earlier this year citing party insiders. He has never held any post in the party either and looks after the Baghel family’s vegetable farm, the report added.

The son of the Congress leader was earlier involved in a real estate business.

Though Chaitanya was set to make his political debut during his father’s tenure as the chief minister between 2018-23, it did not happen, party leaders reportedly said.

Another attempt was also made during the 2024 general election, but the plan did not work out then as well.

“Then last year, when Baghel was nominated to contest the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat, speculation was rife that Chaitanya would be fielded from the Patan Assembly seat (which his father represents) if his father won. But as Baghel lost, the plan was shelved,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Chaitanya Baghel arrested on birthday

Chaitanya Baghel was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate officials from his residence in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai town today on his birthday, said his father Bhupesh Baghel.

The arrest comes as a major development in the ongoing probe into suspected irregularities during Bhupesh Baghel’s tenure in the state.

According to people aware of the matter in ED, the scam allegedly involves criminal proceeds of around ₹1,000 crore. The probe agency claims that some of the money was laundered through real estate companies connected to Chaitanya and his associates.