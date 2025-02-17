Who is Gyanesh Kumar, the new chief election commissioner?

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Gyanesh Kumar as the next chief election commissioner. Gyanesh Kumar will replace Rajiv Kumar, who will demit office on Tuesday after attaining the age of 65. Gyanesh Kumar.(ECI/X)

He became the first CEC to be appointed to the post under the new law on appointment of election commissioners. Dr. Vivek Joshi, IAS of the 1989 batch, has been appointed as election commissioner, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office, according to the announcement.

Gyanesh Kumar's name was finalised in a meeting of the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The committee met at the Prime Minister's Office in South Block earlier this evening. It recommended the name from among the candidates shortlisted by a search committee.

Who is Gyanesh Kumar?