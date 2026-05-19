Who is Helle Lyng, the Norway journalist who wanted to ask PM Modi a question?
Helle Lyng grabbed headlines after calling out to PM Modi at the end of a joint press appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo.
Helle Lyng, a Norwegian journalist and commentator with Oslo-based newspaper Dagsavisen, finds herself part of most political conversations in India today. Reason: She wanted to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions during a press conference in Norway.
Lyng grabbed headlines after calling out to PM Modi at the end of a joint press appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo, asking: “Why don’t you take some questions from the world’s freest press?” PM Modi and his Norwegian counterpart did not respond as they were already on their way out.
The moment, captured on video and later shared by Lyng on X, quickly went viral and triggered political reactions in both India and Norway. In her social media post, Lyng pointed out that Norway ranks first on the World Press Freedom Index while India is ranked 157th. She wrote that questioning world leaders was “the job” of journalists in democratic societies.
Faceoff with MEA
Lyng works with Dagsavisen, a Norwegian newspaper based in Oslo. She has been covering political and international affairs and was part of the media contingent reporting on PM Modi’s Norway visit.
The row snowballed later during an official Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing when Lyng again questioned Indian officials on issues relating to human rights, democracy and media freedom in India. She asked why the international community should “trust” India and whether PM Modi would begin taking “critical questions” from the press.
Also read - ‘Go to court’: MEA's tense exchange with Norwegian press over PM Modi ‘skipping questions’
Her questions prompted a forceful response from MEA secretary (West) Sibi George, who defended India's democratic institutions, constitutional safeguards and media ecosystem. The exchange became tense at several points, with George accusing foreign critics of relying on selective reports from “ignorant NGOs” without understanding the scale and diversity of India.
Social media backlash and ‘spy’ allegations
Following the viral exchange, Lyng claims she faced online abuse and conspiracy allegations on social media, including accusations that she was a foreign “spy”. In a later post on X, she rejected those claims and clarified that she was simply doing her work as a journalist.
“I never thought I would have to write this, but I am not a foreign spy of any sort,” she wrote, adding that her profession was journalism and that she primarily works in Norway.
Lyng also defended her decision to raise questions publicly during the Oslo visit, saying that in Norway it is customary for visiting leaders to take at least a few media questions during official appearances. She noted that no such opportunity was given during PM Modi’s Norway engagements.
Political reactions in India
The controversy soon spilled into India’s political arena, with leaders from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress weighing in on the exchange. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the video online and criticised PM Modi over the episode, claiming the prime minister appeared uncomfortable facing questions from journalists.
The BJP, however, dismissed the criticism and accused the opposition of amplifying a routine diplomatic moment to target the government.
Responding sharply to the criticism, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya defended PM Modi and questioned the outrage surrounding the incident. He argued that Norway’s prime minister had also not taken questions during the joint media appearance and accused opposition leaders of politicising the issue.
In a post on X, Malviya wrote: “The Norwegian Prime Minister also didn’t take any questions at the joint press briefing of the two leaders. But the lunatic Congress ecosystem led by Rahul Gandhi is crowing over a delinquent journalist’s incoherent rant. One wonders if, like the journalist in question, the Congress leadership is also on the take of those who do not want to see a strong and powerful India.”
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