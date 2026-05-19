Who is Helle Lyng, the Norway journalist who wanted to ask PM Modi a question?

Helle Lyng, a Norwegian journalist and commentator with Oslo-based newspaper Dagsavisen, finds herself part of most political conversations in India today. Reason: She wanted to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions during a press conference in Norway. #pmmodi Holds Bilateral Talks With Iceland's PM #Frostadottir Ahead Of India-Nordic Summit | WATCH Lyng grabbed headlines after calling out to PM Modi at the end of a joint press appearance with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Oslo, asking: “Why don’t you take some questions from the world’s freest press?” PM Modi and his Norwegian counterpart did not respond as they were already on their way out. The moment, captured on video and later shared by Lyng on X, quickly went viral and triggered political reactions in both India and Norway. In her social media post, Lyng pointed out that Norway ranks first on the World Press Freedom Index while India is ranked 157th. She wrote that questioning world leaders was “the job” of journalists in democratic societies.

Faceoff with MEA Lyng works with Dagsavisen, a Norwegian newspaper based in Oslo. She has been covering political and international affairs and was part of the media contingent reporting on PM Modi’s Norway visit. The row snowballed later during an official Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing when Lyng again questioned Indian officials on issues relating to human rights, democracy and media freedom in India. She asked why the international community should “trust” India and whether PM Modi would begin taking “critical questions” from the press. Also read - ‘Go to court’: MEA's tense exchange with Norwegian press over PM Modi ‘skipping questions’ Her questions prompted a forceful response from MEA secretary (West) Sibi George, who defended India's democratic institutions, constitutional safeguards and media ecosystem. The exchange became tense at several points, with George accusing foreign critics of relying on selective reports from “ignorant NGOs” without understanding the scale and diversity of India.

Social media backlash and ‘spy’ allegations Following the viral exchange, Lyng claims she faced online abuse and conspiracy allegations on social media, including accusations that she was a foreign “spy”. In a later post on X, she rejected those claims and clarified that she was simply doing her work as a journalist. “I never thought I would have to write this, but I am not a foreign spy of any sort,” she wrote, adding that her profession was journalism and that she primarily works in Norway.