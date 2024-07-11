Who is Pooja Khedkar? 6 things about controversial trainee IAS officer in Maharashtra

Pooja Khedkar, a probationary IAS officer posted in Pune, was transferred to Washim in central Maharashtra on Tuesday after she was found at the centre of a controversy over her alleged misuse of power as a civil servant. According to an official order, Pooja Khedkar will complete the remaining term of her training in Washim until July 30, 2025.

