Who is Smita Sabharwal, Telangana cadre IAS officer under fire for sharing AI-generated land image?

Smita Sabharwal, an IAS officer from the Telangana cadre, received a notice from the Cyberabad Police on Wednesday for reposting an AI-generated image of a 400-acre plot in Kancha Gachibowli, located near the University of Hyderabad (UoH). Smita Sabharwal currently serves as the principal secretary for tourism and culture in Telangana. (X/Smita Sabharwal)

The notice seeks information related to a case involving the creation and spread of “misleading” content on social media concerning this land.

On March 31, Smita Sabharwal reshared a post on X that originally depicted an AI-generated image showing earthmoving equipment, alongside two deer and a peacock.

The Telangana government's proposal to auction this environmentally sensitive area for developing urban infrastructure and an IT park has sparked protests led by the UoH Students’ Union. Student bodies and environmentalists have opposed the plan, raising concerns about ecological preservation. The Revanth Reddy-led government has stated that the 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli is government-owned.

The issue is presently under judicial consideration in both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

Who is Smita Sabharwal?