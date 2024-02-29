Who is Sheikh Shahjahan, TMC leader arrested in Sandeshkhali violence case?

Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sadeshkhali village, was apprehended on Thursday in the Minakhan area of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. (Sourced.)

His arrest follows protests in Sandeshkhali over alleged crimes committed by local TMC leaders, including Shahjahan. He had been evading authorities since an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali last month.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The arrest comes after weeks of pressure on the West Bengal government, with tensions remaining high in Sandeshkhali and various political and civil groups demanding action. Shahjahan is set to appear in Basirhat court today.

Who is Sheikh Shahjahan?

Sheikh Shahjahan, 42, also called "Bhai", initially worked in the fisheries and brick kilns of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas near the Bangladesh border, according to PTI.

He started his career as a labourer and gradually transitioned into politics. Joining as a union leader in brick kilns in 2004, he later affiliated with the local CPI(M) unit, maintaining his involvement despite political shifts in West Bengal.

Recognised for his passionate speeches and organisational abilities, Shahjahan gained notice from Trinamool Congress leaders in 2012. With the support of TMC figures like Mukul Roy and Jyotipriyo Mullick, he joined the party and swiftly rose in rank, developing a close association with Mullick.

His political ascent continued, culminating in his appointment as the president of the Sandeshkhali TMC unit and his election to a Zilla parishad seat in 2023.

He is recognised as a mediator in local disputes and is involved in resolving family and land conflicts. Despite facing criminal charges, Shahjahan has been known to play an important role in curbing child trafficking and turning Sarberia Agarhati Gram Panchayat's recognition as a 'Child-Friendly Gram Panchayat' in 2019, as per PTI.

However, after the clashes between Bharatiya Janata Party and TMC workers in Sandeshkhali post-2019 Lok Sabha elections, which led to deaths on both sides, Shahjahan was implicated in a murder FIR.