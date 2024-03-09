Who was Sidharthan? Why did the Kerala CM recommend a CBI probe into his death?

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced that he will recommend a CBI probe into the death of Sidharthan J S, a 20-year-old veterinary student. Thiruvananthapuram: Security personnel baton charge Youth Congress activists during their protest demanding a CBI probe into the death of Sidharthan JS.(PTI file photo)

The Chief Minister's Office said the father and relatives of the students came to meet Pinarayi Vijayan and demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He told them that all the accused had been arrested through a flawless probe.

However, respecting his mother's sentiments, Vijayan informed them that he will recommend a CBI probe in the case.

Who was Sidharthan?

Sidharthan was a student who was found dead inside the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18.

"The Kerala CM said that if a CBI probe is required, then it will be ordered. He has given me that assurance," the victim's father said.

The victim's father said his son was murdered and it was not a case of death by suicide.

He also told reporters that the mere suspension of the Dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad district of the state and the assistant warden of the hostel, where Sidharthan died, was not enough.

"They should be dismissed from service and should also face legal action," he demanded.

The Kerala police in their recent remand report stated that one of the accused told them the victim was viciously assaulted.

According to the police, the victim's college mates thrashed him for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student of the college.

"He was stripped down to his underwear and the accused assaulted him. Some of them used a belt and a cable wire," the report said.

The assault lasted for several hours.

He was a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student. His parents have said that some college mates claimed he was beaten to death by SFI leaders and activists.

The Left-affiliated Students Federation of India (SFI) has denied the allegations.

The Kerala police have charged 18 accused in the case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 306 (Abetment of suicide), of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Kerala Prohibition Of Ragging Act.

