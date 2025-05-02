Who was Suhas Shetty, the murder that has put Mangaluru on high alert

Tensions soared in Mangaluru after Suhas Shetty, a former Bajrang Dal member and the prime accused in the high-profile Fazil murder case, was brutally killed by a group of unidentified assailants. The attack has triggered unrest across Dakshina Kannada, prompting police to enforce prohibitory orders and political leaders to demand central investigation into the killing. Suhas Shetty, the accused in murder case was hacked to death on Thursday evening.

The murder that shook Mangalore

According to police, the attack occurred around 8.27 pm near Kinnipadavu, when Shetty was travelling with five others. Their car was intercepted by two vehicles, out of which five to six men wielding swords and sharp weapons launched a ferocious assault. Though Shetty was rushed to AJ Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case at Bajpe Police Station, and multiple teams have been formed to track down the killers.

Who was Suhas Shetty?

Suhas Shetty, aged 42, was a controversial figure in Karnataka's coastal politics. A known rowdy-sheeter with five criminal cases against him - one in Dakshina Kannada and four in Mangaluru city - Shetty was long associated with Hindutva organizations, particularly the Bajrang Dal.

He shot to national attention in 2022 when he was named as one of the key accused in the murder of 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil, a Muslim youth from Mangalapete in Katipalla. Fazil’s killing came just two days after the murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru in Sullia, and was widely seen as a retaliatory act that escalated communal tensions across Karnataka's coastal belt.

Prohibitory orders

In the aftermath of Shetty’s killing, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS). The restrictions, which prohibit public gatherings, protests, and inflammatory content, will remain in effect until May 6.

The VHP and other Hindu outfits called for a bandh across Dakshina Kannada on Friday. Widespread shutdowns were observed in Hampankatta, Surathkal, Ullal, and Puttur, among others. Incidents of stone pelting on KSRTC and private buses were reported, prompting transport authorities to suspend services from suburban areas. Liquor sales were also banned across sensitive zones following police advisories.