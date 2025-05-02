Murder-accused Suhas Shetty hacked to death in Mangaluru, four police teams formed to track killers

Suhas Shetty, a rowdy sheeter and the prime accused in the high-profile Fazil murder case, was brutally killed by a group of unidentified assailants in Mangaluru on Thursday night. The attackers, armed with deadly weapons, ambushed his vehicle around 8:30 pm and inflicted fatal injuries. Despite being rushed to AJ Hospital, Suhas succumbed to his wounds, police officials confirmed. Suhas Shetty, the accused in murder case was hacked to death on Thursday evening.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said that four separate police teams have been constituted to apprehend those behind the murder. “A murder took place in Mangaluru yesterday evening. We have taken serious note of the incident. Four different teams have been formed to trace the culprits. Such acts should not disrupt the peace and harmony we strive to maintain in Dakshina Kannada,” Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.

According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Suhas Shetty was travelling with five others—Sanjay, Prajwal, Anvith, Latheesh, and Shashank—when their vehicle was intercepted by the attackers, who came in a four-wheeler and a pickup truck. The gang of five to six men then launched a swift and violent assault on Suhas before fleeing the scene.

The commissioner added that it was too early to comment on the motive behind the murder. “We have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation. Prohibitory orders have been put in place to prevent any escalation of tensions in the city,” Agrawal told ANI.

Following the incident, a bandh was called by Bajrang Dal, during which isolated incidents of stone-pelting on buses were reported. The police said adequate security arrangements have been made across Mangaluru to avoid further disturbances.

To maintain law and order, the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate has enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The restrictions, which began at 6:00 am on Friday, will remain in effect until 6:00 am on May 6, 2025.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain calm while the investigation progresses. Further updates on the case are awaited

(With ANI inputs)