No Pakistan slogan angle found in mob lynching case in Mangaluru: Top cop

No case has been registered in connection with the alleged pro-Pakistani slogans raised which reportedly resulted in the mob lynching incident on the outskirts of Mangaluru, city’s police commissioner Anupam Agarwal said on Thursday, adding that there is no credible evidence to support the claim. Three personnel from Mangaluru Rural police station — inspector Shivakumar KR, Head Constable Chandra P, and Constable Yallalinga — were suspended for dereliction of duty after it emerged that they failed to respond to distress calls and did not register a case under appropriate provisions (File photo)

“Since we do not have any concrete evidence that pro-Pakistani slogans were raised, no FIR has been registered in this regard,” Agarwal said, even as political debates intensified over the motive behind the murder of a 38-year-old migrant worker from Kerala during a cricket match in Kudupu on April 27. The man was allegedly assaulted by a mob following a dispute with players and spectators.

Three personnel from Mangaluru Rural police station — inspector Shivakumar KR, Head Constable Chandra P, and Constable Yallalinga — were suspended for dereliction of duty after it emerged that they failed to respond to distress calls and did not register a case under appropriate provisions. The suspension of the three officers came after Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao wrote to home minister G Parameshwara, urging disciplinary action.

According to the initial first information report (FIR), the assault was reportedly provoked by slogans perceived to be in support of Pakistan. The victim succumbed to his injuries a day later. The incident was initially booked as an “unnatural death” despite visible injuries on the victim’s body.

“The police officer and constables did not understand the severity of the case and failed to register an FIR under charges of murder. The inspector merely registered a case of unnatural death despite the body having severe wound marks,” Agarwal said.

The attack came to light after a resident named Deepak alerted police about a group of people assaulting a man at the cricket ground. However, the call failed to elicit an adequate response. The victim remained unidentified for two days until the post-mortem confirmed death due to homicidal injuries, prompting police to reclassify the case as murder.

The case has since been registered under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with murder committed by a group of five or more persons. The main accused, identified as Sachin from Kudupu, is in police custody. “If proved, the accused, either individually or as a group, can face life imprisonment or even the death penalty,” said Agarwal.

The incident took a political turn, with Mangaluru North MLA Y Bharat Shetty alleging that the man was attacked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and accusing opposition leaders of politicising the matter. “This is a crime; don’t do politics in it,” he said. “They have accused BJP workers of murder while tying religion and caste to the case.”

Police, however, have not linked the accused to any political outfit.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Mangaluru unit president Jaleel Krishnapura dismissed the pro-Pakistan slogan claim as false. “The state home minister, G Parameshwara, should resign from his post for saying chanting pro-Pak slogans led to murder,” he said.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah condemned the killing on Wednesday and said: “Raising pro-Pakistan slogans is sedition and it’s an offence.” At the same time, he confirmed the arrest of 23 people in connection with the case and promised strict action against the accused.