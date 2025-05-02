Bengaluru man alleges sexual assault in PG, police and doctors find no evidence: Report

A 29-year-old man has alleged he was sexually assaulted while asleep in his PG accommodation in Bengaluru's Doddathoguru, Electronics City, reported The Times of India. He claimed he woke up on the morning of April 18 with chest and anal pain, along with black ink marks on his hands. A Bengaluru man has alleged that he was sexually assaulted in a PG that he was living in the city.

According to the report, the Electronics City police received a medico-legal alert from a private hospital where the man was undergoing treatment. In his statement to police, he said he had recently changed rooms in the PG after feeling targeted by unidentified individuals. He alleged someone tampered with his door lock and assaulted him during the night. He had locked the door around 10:30 pm on April 17 and woke up in pain the next morning. He did not name any suspect.

Police registered a case under BNS sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 329 (criminal trespass), and 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt or assault).

Doctors doubt the claims of complainant

Doctors at the private hospital said he refused examination there and insisted on being seen at Victoria Hospital. Medical staff there found no evidence of sexual assault. A second opinion confirmed the same and referred him for psychiatric evaluation at Nimhans. Police said he has since missed multiple appointments and has not cooperated with the investigation.

Further inquiries revealed he is an accused in an attempted murder case from earlier this year involving a roommate. His family, based in Bihar, informed police that he has a history of mental health issues and was under treatment before relocating to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, police commissioner B Dayananda has warned of strict action against false complaints. Under BNS Sections 248(A) and 248(B), filing a false case can lead to imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to ₹2 lakh.