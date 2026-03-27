Why can't ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ be released in India, ask Oppn MPs, question Censor process over Gaza film

A group of Opposition MPs on Friday wrote to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, raising concerns over the alleged denial of certification for theatrical release to 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'. A sand portrait of Hind Rajab, a 5-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza in 2024 and the focus of the Oscar-nominated film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab', created on a beach near Scarborough, North Yorkshire, Britain. (Photo: A Letter from Lucy/Handout via Reuters)

In a joint letter, the MPs said reports suggesting that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had "orally declined" certification to the film - without issuing a formal written order - undermined transparency and due process.

They stressed that the certification mechanism under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, mandates a structured, reasoned decision-making process, and warned against any deviation from statutory norms.

The film, directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, is based on the killing of a Palestinian child during the 2024 Gaza conflict and has received international acclaim, including an Oscar nomination. The MPs highlighted that cinema plays a crucial role in engaging with complex humanitarian and political issues, and cautioned against curbs imposed through "informal or extra-legal mechanisms."

Emphasising India's constitutional commitment to freedom of expression, the parliamentarians argued that artistic works must be evaluated strictly within the legal framework, and not on the basis of extraneous considerations such as geopolitical sensitivities. They said such an approach could set a "dangerous precedent" inconsistent with democratic principles.

The signatories, comprising Jairam Ramesh (Congress), John Brittas (CPI(M), Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD), Rajathi (DMK), Sarfaraz Ahmed (JMM), Haris Beeran (IUML) and Javed Ali Khan (SP), urged the government to direct the CBFC to process the film's certification in accordance with constitutional principles and grant clearance at the earliest.

The MPs also underscored that India's "civilisational ethos" has historically embraced diverse viewpoints and artistic interpretations, adding that engaging with difficult subjects strengthens democratic discourse.

They expressed hope that the Ministry would take corrective steps to uphold the integrity of the certification process and reaffirm the country's commitment to artistic freedom.