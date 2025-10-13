Hairstylist Jawed Habib facing 32 FIRs in UP's Sambhal | Here's why

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib is embroiled in a deep legal mess as he faces 32 FIRs, along with his son Anos Habib and one other person, for allegedly defrauding investors and promising them higher returns through a Bitcoin investment scheme. The FIRs have been filed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district. Jawed Habib's lawyer said that his client has full faith in the judiciary. (X/@JH_JawedHabib)

Also Read | Jawed Habib, his son booked in multi-crore Bitcoin fraud in UP: How the scam operated

Habib and his family are also facing a lookout notice in order to prevent them from leaving the country. However, the hairstylist’s lawyer, Pawan Kumar, met the local police on Sunday and submitted papers citing that his client’s health is poor. However, the police told Kumar that Habib has to give his statement in person.

Why is Jawed Habib facing 32 FIRs? Jawed Habib, his son, and one other associate have been accused of taking ₹5-7 lakh from each investor and promising them returns of up to ten times by investing the money in Bitcoin, according to a report by news agency PTI. The scheme was run under the banner of a company called the Follicle Global Company (FLC). However, even after years, the investors are still looking for the returns.

"They took around ₹5-7 lakh from each investor, claiming that it would yield high returns, but even after two-and-a-half years, none of the investors received their money back," PTI quoted Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi as saying.

Initial probe suggests that the three accused have committed a financial fraud of around ₹5-7 crore. So far, 32 FIRs have been filed against them following a detailed probe, said police.

"After a detailed investigation, 32 FIRs have been registered against Jawed Habib, his son Anos, and an associate named Saiful. They were issued notices to appear for questioning. On Sunday, Habib's advocate met us. He was informed that Habib himself must record his statement in person," said Raia Satti police station in-charge Govind Kumar.

What Jawed Habib’s lawyer said Jawed Habib’s lawyer, Pawan Kumar, told reporters that his client recently lost his father and is also suffering from some heart issues, due to which, he could not appear in front of police in person. However, Kumar said that they are cooperating with the police and that Habib has full faith in the judiciary and the Constitution of India.

"We believe that the police will not act unjustly. The allegations are under investigation. We are ready to cooperate at every stage," Kumar said.

(With inputs from PTI)