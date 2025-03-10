'Words of a Baba don't...': Why Prashant Kishor slammed godman Dhirendra Shastri

Reacting to ‘Bageshwar Baba’ Dhirendra Shastri's call for a “constitutional amendment” for the declaration of India as a 'Hindu Rashtra', Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday said the country won't run on the basis of the diktats of babas. Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor addresses the Ambedkar Sanvad programe in Patna.(PTI file photo)

Dhirendra Shastri, a Hindu spiritual preacher who has become a social media sensation, recently visited Bihar's Gopalganj, where he reportedly called for a "constitutional amendment" to facilitate the declaration of India as a Hindu nation, reported PTI.

"The country is run by the principles laid down in the Constitution and not according to the diktats of babas. Of course, all have the freedom to express their views in a democracy," Kishor said at a press conference.

He said "things" in India can't be decided in the "darbars" of babas (godmen).

"But it must be remembered that laws governing the country are framed in Parliament, the members of which are elected by the people. Things are not decided in discourses (darbar) of babas," he said.

Prashant Kishor, an election strategist turned politician, said some BJP leaders had supported Baba's stand because they wanted to exact political mileage.

"The Constitution, which has been guided by the wisdom of Mahatma Gandhi, clearly states that India shall be a secular country. The words of a Baba do not carry greater weight than Gandhi," Kishor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Speak about Hindu Rashtra in Parliament: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor, whose party is preparing for the upcoming Bihar assembly election, dared BJP leaders to raise the issue inside the parliament.

"In last year's Lok Sabha polls, the people of the country reaffirmed their faith in the Constitution. No wonder Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah keep saying day in and day out that they are bound by the Constitution. If zealots in the BJP have the courage, let them speak in favour of Hindu Rashtra inside Parliament", said Kishor.

The 47-year-old also criticised BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul, who advised Muslims to "stay indoors" on Holi.

Kishor asked, "Is it the rule of the BJP MLA's father (baap ka raaj). Does he think of himself as a Laat Saheb who can issue decrees? It is only the people themselves who can decide whether or not to step outside homes on any day".