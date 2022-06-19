Home / India News / Why Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops his roadshow for a running man. Watch
Why Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stops his roadshow for a running man. Watch

The Aam Aadmi Party shared the video of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann stoppong his car amid his bypoll roadshow and said this is the reason why Punjab loves Mann. 
Bhagwant Mann speaking to an Agnipath protester on Sunday amid his bypoll roadshow.&nbsp;
Bhagwant Mann speaking to an Agnipath protester on Sunday amid his bypoll roadshow. 
Published on Jun 19, 2022 01:59 PM IST
Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was at a roadshow for the Sangrur bypoll waving to people. A man came running behind his car for whom the CM's car stopped. Craning forward the man from his car, Bhagwant Mann listened to what the man had to say.

 

The man had a complaint against the Agnipath scheme, the new military recruitment scheme in which the government will hand out appointments to youngsters in Army, Navy and the Air Force for four years. Holding his hand, Bhagwant Mann keenly listened to him and assured him that he will personally attend the meeting of political leaders on the issue if any such meeting is held.

The Aam Aadmi Party shared the video with the caption, “The reason why Punjab loves Bhagwant Mann”. "Punjab CM stopped his roadshow for SangrurBypoll to listen to a youth protesting against Agnipath Scheme," the party handle said.

Bhagwant Mann has already opposed the scheme and said it is an insult to the Army. "After stopping army recruitments for two years, centre's new diktat - stay in Army for four years, and then don't get pension. This is an insult for army and a deception for the youth of the country. The youth across the country is angry. The decision has been taken without deliberation. We demand that decision be revoked," the Punjab CM tweeted earlier.

Sunday, June 19, 2022
