Why Sushmita Dev quit Trinamool Congress? She says 'it's a long story'

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned as Rajya Sabha MP, and said she also quit the Mamata Banerjee-led party, giving another jolt to the former West Bengal chief minister who is trying to save the ranks of her outfit after last month’s massive assembly election defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sushmita Dev became the second TMC MP from the upper house to quit the party. (PTI/ File)

Dev became the second TMC MP from the upper house to quit the party after the resignation of veteran TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who resigned, alleging “unbridled corruption” and “anarchical rule” of the party.

On being asked why she quit TMC, Sushmita Dev said it was a “long story”

"I have left Trinamool Congress. What prompted me to leave the party is a long story, and I don't think that in politics everything should be revealed. It's just that I don't want to be in a situation where I am in two boats at the same time.The kind of upbringing I have had, I can't stay in one party and serve the other,” she told reporters on Wednesday.