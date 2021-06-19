Will inoculate 300,000 beneficiaries daily from June 21: Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday that the state government has set a target of vaccinating 300,000 beneficiaries daily against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) starting from June 21 till June 30, according to news agency PTI.

Sarma added that for the next one week, there will be no government work and all of the state machinery will be engaged in the vaccination drive. “This is a part of our Enhanced Immunisation Drive. From June 21, we shall be targeting three lakh vaccinations daily till June 30,” he said while speaking to reporters.

The chief minister also instructed all government employees to get inoculated within this month as government offices will reopen from July 1. He urged the employees of private companies to get the vaccine dose, as the state government will allow private offices to function till 5pm from July.

A total of 5,201,172 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 disease in Assam till now of which 4,170,576 have received the first dose and 1,030,596 have received the second dose too.

Earlier, Sarma told state government officials on June 15 to not slacken the vaccination drive and come up with district-specific strategies to achieve 100 per cent inoculation. Officials were also asked to carry out vulnerability mapping at the block level as more infections were being reported in smaller towns and rural areas.

Assam has so far recorded 477,159 Covid-19 cases and 4,138 more deaths and 4,835 recoveries. On Friday, the state saw a marginal increase of 3,706 new cases while 33 more people succumbed to the viral disease. However, the daily recoveries outnumbered the new cases for a third consecutive day. The total recoveries have climbed to 436,043 and active cases have come down to 35,631.

The lockdown-like restrictions in the state have been extended till June 22 and relaxations have been provided in some districts.

(With PTI inputs)