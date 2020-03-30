Migrant workers get ‘chemical bath’ in UP’s Bareilly. Not seen video, says official

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 14:58 IST

Bareilly district magistrate Nitish Kumar said on Monday he will look into allegations that migrant workers, who have arrived in the Uttar Pradesh city in the wake of a 21-day nationwide lockdown prompted by the fast-spreading coronavirus disease (Covid-19), were sprayed with water, allegedly mixed with a disinfectant.

A section of social media users criticised the treatment of the workers after a video of the incident, which took place near a bus station, surfaced on Twitter purportedly showing people squatting in one corner of the road being sprayed with water. Some alleged that the workers were given a “chemical bath”.

“The water has been mixed with sodium hypochlorite (liquid bleach),” according to a fire department official who did not want to be named. This official said the action was taken on the instructions of the authorities.

Bareilly district magistrate Kumar or health authorities appeared unaware of any such instruction.

“I have not seen the video. We have orders to carry out a medical check-up of all those who are entering the city and sanitise them as part of the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Kumar said.

He said he had not seen the video, but would look into the matter. “...but I am sure whatever they (officials) are doing must be as per the guidelines,” he said.

Girish Makker, a doctor in Bareilly, said: “Depending on the level of chlorine (when liquid bleach is mixed with water), it can cause burning and itching if applied on skin.” He said the chemical is used as a disinfectant to sanitise surfaces.

Over 25,000 migrant workers from other cities have arrived in Bareilly so far, according to an administration official who too did not want to be named.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown beginning March 25, highways across the national capital and other metropolises have teemed with people walking hundreds of kilometres with their belongings. Some have reached their hometown with help from officials.

While stranded migrants cited the shortage of money and food as reasons for leaving big cities, health experts warned that an exodus could run contrary to the purpose of the lockdown — breaking the chain of infections.