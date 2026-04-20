Jobs, ‘bhoy’, ‘outsider’ tag for BJP: What worries Siliguri ahead of Bengal elections? | A ground report

Muffled voices, a sense of bhoy (fear), and careful conversations filled the busy markets of Siliguri in West Bengal. Political activity is rising in the north Bengal city, known as the ‘gateway to north east India’, as voting approaches on Thursday (April 23). West Bengal election 2026: Of those approached in Siliguri, opinions were evenly split. Fifty per cent supported the TMC, while the remaining fifty per cent backed the BJP. (HT) The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is trying to expand its presence, are locked in a solid contest in the state. Much like the situation earlier reported by HT from Kolkata, people in north Bengal are speaking in hushed, lowered voices about the upcoming polls, indicating uncertainty around the high-stakes election. ALSO READ | Maach, maangsho and the BJP: Is TMC's non-veg claim spooking Bengal? A ground report I visited three of the most popular markets in Siliguri, namely Bidhan Market, Seth Srilal Market, and Hong Kong Market, to better understand the mood among people who have worked there for years. HT approached nearly 30 people across the markets, but only a handful agreed to speak. “Amar bhoy lagchhe (I feel scared),” one shopkeeper said, refusing to comment on any political party. While most hushed through the conversations, a few were loud and quite vocal about their thoughts. “TMC will win. Joy Bangla. Mamata Banerjee will win for sure. TMC will win at least 230 to 240 seats,” said Khokhan Das, 49, a shopkeeper. Another trader had a different view. “BJP will win. It’s clear this time.”

An election poster for TMC's Siliguri candidate, Goutam Deb. (HT)

Jobs dominate concerns, women’s safety seen strong Of those approached, opinions were evenly split. Fifty per cent supported the TMC, while the remaining fifty per cent backed the BJP. Notably, the BJP has raised women’s safety as a key issue against the state government. “During the BJP regime, women and girls would be able to roam freely anywhere, anytime. A BJP government means assurance for the safety of women. This is the prime difference between a BJP government and the ruthless TMC government,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Katwa in East Burdwan a few days ago. However, views on the ground do not fully match this claim. “The situation is not as bad as they show. Our girls here return home even at midnight without fear. I come back early myself, but women can move safely even at night,” said a 42-year-old shopkeeper who did not want to be named. At the same time, unemployment is a major concern for people, which could trouble the TMC. “We need jobs. I worked very hard and sent my daughter to Bengaluru for her studies, but there are no job opportunities for her here,” said a 45-year-old woman shopkeeper, speaking about her daughter who studied Psychology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd during a public meeting ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in Siliguri, West Bengal. (PTI)

Mixed views on SIR of electoral rolls The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI), has emerged as a hot topic ahead of the polls. The poll body and the state government are at odds over the removal of several names from voter lists. At a media interaction in Kolkata last month, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Names are being deleted in a targeted manner… The entire system has become the BJP’s vanishing washing machine. They have vanished democracy and people’s rights. I feel disgusted and ashamed. The people of West Bengal will give a befitting reply.” People in Siliguri have different opinions about the exercise and how it is being handled in the poll-bound state. “It should be done. We may have to stand in queues, but those who have all the documents did not face much delay,” said one shopkeeper who chose to remain anonymous. “Only those whose names were removed are facing problems. The Election Commission has said their names can be added again later,” said Rupai Roy, a 38-year-old businessman. Khokhan Das, however, told HT that the names of people who have lived in Bengal for 50 to 60 years have been removed, saying that the SIR exercise has “killed us”. He said, “SIR has actually killed us. The names of people who have been living in Bengal for the past 50 to 60 years have been removed.” ALSO READ | Kolkata's Chinatown filled with Mandarin election posters and muted political voices If not Didi, then who?: No ‘strong’ CM face, ‘outsider’ tag haunts BJP Taking a direct swipe at Modi, Mamata Banerjee, often called ‘Didi’, earlier described him and his party as ‘outsiders’ while presenting herself as ‘Banglar nijer meye’ (Bengal's own daughter). “You are not a voter in Bengal, you are an outsider,” she said at a rally in Hooghly district’s Tarakeswar, asking Modi to resign as Prime Minister and then announce his candidature in the state’s assembly polls.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee greets the gathering during a public meeting in support of party candidates ahead of the Assembly elections, in Durgapur. (PTI)

The BJP is banking on PM Modi’s popularity to challenge the Trinamool Congress chief, one of his strongest political opponents. “People here say that the BJP is a non-Bengali party. They say it quietly, but that is what many feel right now,” said an elderly voter who did not want to be named. A woman shopkeeper shared a similar view. “It is definitely an outsider party,” she said. “We do not consider the BJP. We support TMC. Mamata Banerjee zindabad,” said Das. Exceptions exist, of course. “That is just political talk. Anyone born in India belongs here. If someone contests elections anywhere in India, it should not be an issue. It is all part of politics to win,” one of them said. Another big concern for the party looking to topple the TMC government is the absence of a “strong” chief minister face who can take on Banerjee. “We need someone from the younger generation. Someone educated, sharp-minded, honest, and clean,” the lone woman shopkeeper who chose to speak said after a long pause. “Maybe Suvendu (Adhikari). He could be made the chief minister,” a 46-year-old vegetable seller told me.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. (PTI/ANI)