Maach, maangsho and the BJP: Is TMC's non-veg claim spooking Bengal? A ground report

Amid the West Bengal election chatter, one thing that has emerged as the biggest talking point is non-veg — with chief minister Mamata Banerjee claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party will make access to non-vegetarian food difficult for Bengalis if voted to power. The BJP, on the other hand, has been going all out to deem these claims baseless, so much so that one of its candidates was recently seen campaigning with a fish. Maach and maangsho (fish and mutton) are more than just food. They are an emotion for Bengalis. (HT Photos)

Against this backdrop, conversations across some of the city’s most popular eating hubs - from biryani outlets and kathi roll joints to iconic cabins - have increasingly shifted towards an unusual political question: food.

Food as identity For many in Bengal, food is inseparable from identity. Maach and maangsho (fish and mutton) are more than just food. They are an emotion for Bengalis. At one biryani outlet, S Syed Qamar Ahmed, a native of Bihar who frequently visits Kolkata, framed the issue as one of personal freedom.

He said food choices ultimately depend on individuals and not governments, arguing that no authority should dictate what people eat. While acknowledging political debates around the issue, he suggested that the larger concern for voters remains peace and coexistence across communities rather than dietary restrictions alone.

Ahmed added that governments should focus on maintaining harmony and ensuring that citizens from all religions and backgrounds feel secure.

“The present government is good. BJP talks about good governance too, but sometimes their workers provoke people’s feelings - whether Muslim or any other community. The government itself is not bad everywhere, but emotions get stirred up,” Ahmed opined.

When asked if he would like a change in government, he replied, “For people of every religion and caste, whichever government comes should bring peace, harmony and safety. It would be better if politics does not disturb communal harmony.”

Fire where there's smoke? Inside another bustling outlet, a staff member who requested anonymity reflected a more cautious mood - one that mirrored several conversations heard across the city.

The worker said Mamata Banerjee's remarks appeared linked to developments in other parts of India, where tensions over vegetarian and non-vegetarian food have occasionally surfaced. According to him, such incidents elsewhere make some people in Bengal wary of similar divisions emerging locally.

He described a lingering concern that politics centred on food habits could deepen social divides, even if immediate restrictions seemed unlikely.

“Non-vegetarian food is something very dear to Bengalis. Around 90 per cent of India’s population is non-vegetarian - so how can anyone stop people from eating? Bengal’s machh-bhaat [fish and rice] is famous,” he said.

When asked whether he felt Mamata Banerjee’s claims had some basis, he said, “Yes, what Mamata ji is saying is based on what we are seeing in other states - during festivals there are fights over vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, attempts to stop people, and forceful behaviour. Violence over food choices is happening outside West Bengal, so from that perspective what she is saying is correct.”

On whether he was happy with the current government, he replied, “Yes, it is a very good government. Across India, you will find the most peace in West Bengal.”

Also read: How Kolkata is talking about Bengal elections in addas

Fear, choice and political preference For Shehnaz Begum, a Kolkata resident I met outside an eatery, the debate was less about bans and more about stability.

Begum said people should remain free to choose what they eat, adding that conflict arises only when communities stop coexisting peacefully. While she rejected the idea that non-vegetarian food would suddenly disappear, she felt a change in government could make everyday life more difficult if tensions increased.

Expressing support for continuity, she said Mamata Banerjee's leadership appealed to her because she believed the current government attempts to “take everyone along”, though she also hoped governance and development would continue improving.