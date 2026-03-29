‘No eating fish or eggs if BJP comes to power’: Mamata's fresh barb ahead of Bengal polls

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said at a rally on Sunday that people would be stopped from eating fish and other meat items if the BJP comes to power in the state. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a gathering during a public meeting. (PTI/X via @AITCofficial)

"Fish is not eaten in BJP-ruled states. If the BJP comes, you won't be able to eat meat or eggs. BJP is one-sided, they don't believe in any religion,” the TMC supremo said at a rally in Purulia.

Sharpening her attacks on the BJP, Mamata said that Bengali-speaking people are attacked in other states and alleged that the ruling party at the Centre grabs power by “inciting riots”.