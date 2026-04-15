Kolkata's Chinatown filled with Mandarin election posters and muted political voices

Tangra, popularly known as Kolkata's Chinatown, has red lanterns swaying above narrow lanes. Buddhist symbols are visible at eateries, entrances and along the lanes, and Asian grocery stores line streets filled with the smell of soy sauce and slow-cooked broths. A Chinese Kali temple also cannot be left unmentioned.

It is not usual in India, in any state, to see political messaging in a language not commonly spoken there, let alone a foreign language. But in this Kolkata neighbourhood called Tangra — home to a small Chinese-Indian community — walls carry messages by parties in Mandarin amid the West Bengal elections , in a display of political outfits’ efforts to not leave any voter out of their campaign ambit.

During the election season, however, striking visuals appear on the walls of Tangra: campaign messages written in Mandarin, an unusual sight in Indian electoral politics and a reflection of political parties attempting to reach one of the city's smallest yet historically significant communities - the Chinese-Indians.

Tangra has long stood as a symbol of migration and cultural exchange. Once dominated by tanneries run by Chinese-Indian families, particularly of Hakka Chinese origin, the neighbourhood today is better known for its restaurants and early-morning Chinese breakfast culture.

Yet behind the familiar culinary identity lies a community navigating transition and uncertainty.

Few residents were willing to speak on camera, but extended conversations during a walk through the locality revealed sentiments shaped less by partisan loyalty and more by structural concerns.

“We are not involved in politics,” said a resident of Hakka Chinese origin, who wished to remain unnamed. His son-in-law runs a restaurant there.

Also read: How Kolkata is talking about Bengal elections in addas

The area attracts particular attention from food vloggers and enthusiasts, and locals said the breakfast sellers, who wrap up operations by 8.30 am every day, are more camera-friendly.