Ex-army chief Naravane's unpublished memoir at centre of Rahul Gandhi vs govt in Lok Sabha

Former Indian Army chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir became the centre of a huge ruckus in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session on Monday as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sought to quote a magazine article carrying excerpts from the book's typescript. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at Parliament on Monday. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi, seeking to counter BJP's charge of “Congress not being patriotic”, mentioned a phrase “Chinese tanks in Doklam” from the excerpts, at which defence minister Rajnath Singh got up to interject.

With PM Narendra Modi present but quietly watching, Rajnath Singh said, “He should tell us if the said book has been published or not. It has not been published. He cannot claim to quote from it.” He added, “I can say with confidence, the book has not been published.”

Home minister Amit Shah also got up: “When the book has not even been published, how can he (Rahul) quote from it?”

Speaker Om Birla agreed with the ministers and said, “Rules and conventions, too, say newspaper clippings, books, other such things that are not authentic cannot be cited in the House.” He then requested Rahul Gandhi to carry on with his speech without this part.

Rahul Gandhi insisted that The Caravan magazine had “100% genuine” excerpts of the book.

“Rajnath ji is mentioned in it,” Rahul Gandhi said, as his fellow Congress MPs urged the speaker to let him quote from the article.

“They (government) can respond thereafter,” Congress MP KC Venugopal told Birla.

But Birla, and later parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, mentioned rules against such quoting of a book. “… that too when not published,” said Nishikant Dubey of the BJP.

Birla then said, “Even if it's published, quoting from any book unrelated to House proceedings is not allowed.”