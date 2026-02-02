Budget 2026 LIVE: Discussion on Union Budget today, Rahul Gandhi likely to speak

As per parliamentary procedure, members will debate the broad framework of the Budget during the general discussion before moving to ministry-wise scrutiny at a later stage.

Rahul Gandhi defers comments to Parliament

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, declined to comment on the Union Budget outside Parliament on Sunday, saying he would raise his views on the floor of the House.

Asked by reporters what he thought of the Budget, Gandhi said, “I will speak tomorrow, using the platform provided by Parliament.”

The Congress leader was accompanied by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, MP from Wayanad. Both left the Parliament premises without responding to further questions from the media.

Rahul Gandhi flags ‘ignored’ issues

Later in the day, Gandhi took to X to list what he said were key concerns that the Budget had failed to address.

“Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks - all ignored. A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India’s real crises,” his post read.

Sitharaman presents ninth consecutive budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026–27 on Sunday, with the government describing it as a roadmap of reforms and a vision for the second quarter of the 21st century.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman reiterated the government’s focus on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and announced a range of measures aimed at economic growth and consumer relief. However, the most notable takeaway was that income tax slabs remain unchanged, at least until the next Budget.

Other business in Lok Sabha

According to the Lok Sabha list of business for the day, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh are scheduled to present the 14th Report of the Business Advisory Committee.