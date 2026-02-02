Budget 2026 LIVE: Discussion on Union Budget today, Rahul Gandhi likely to speak
Budget 2026 LIVE: Discussion on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget is scheduled to take place today during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi expected to address the House, as indicated by his statement to reporters after Budget presentation.
Parliament is set to take up a general discussion on the Union Budget 2026 on Monday, a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive budget in the Lok Sabha. The discussion forms part of the ongoing Budget session and will be followed by a detailed debate and voting on Demands for Grants later. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the House, as indicated by his statement to reporters after the Budget presentation.
As per parliamentary procedure, members will debate the broad framework of the Budget during the general discussion before moving to ministry-wise scrutiny at a later stage.
Rahul Gandhi defers comments to Parliament
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, declined to comment on the Union Budget outside Parliament on Sunday, saying he would raise his views on the floor of the House.
Asked by reporters what he thought of the Budget, Gandhi said, “I will speak tomorrow, using the platform provided by Parliament.”
The Congress leader was accompanied by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, MP from Wayanad. Both left the Parliament premises without responding to further questions from the media.
Rahul Gandhi flags ‘ignored’ issues
Later in the day, Gandhi took to X to list what he said were key concerns that the Budget had failed to address.
“Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks - all ignored. A Budget that refuses course correction, blind to India’s real crises,” his post read.
Sitharaman presents ninth consecutive budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026–27 on Sunday, with the government describing it as a roadmap of reforms and a vision for the second quarter of the 21st century.
In her Budget speech, Sitharaman reiterated the government’s focus on ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and announced a range of measures aimed at economic growth and consumer relief. However, the most notable takeaway was that income tax slabs remain unchanged, at least until the next Budget.
Other business in Lok Sabha
According to the Lok Sabha list of business for the day, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh are scheduled to present the 14th Report of the Business Advisory Committee.
Budget 2026 LIVE: PM Modi says Budget strengthens India’s global role
Budget 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Union Budget 2026–27 will further strengthen India’s position on the global stage, underlining the country’s ambitions to emerge as one of the world’s leading economies.
“The 140 crore citizens of India are satisfied with not just being the fastest-growing economy, but we also want to be the third-largest global economy at the earliest. This is the resolve of crores of citizens of the country,” Modi said.
The prime minister said India’s role as a trusted democratic partner and a reliable supplier of quality goods is steadily expanding. He added that the benefits of recently signed trade agreements, which he described as the “Mother of All Deals”, should reach the country’s youth as well as small and medium enterprises, and said the Union Budget has taken major steps in that direction.
Budget 2026 LIVE: Sitharaman interacts with students after Budget presentation
Budget 2026 LIVE: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday interacted with 30 university students who watched the presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27 live from the Lok Sabha gallery, calling it a break from the usual post-Budget routine of media interviews.
Speaking at the Youth Dialogue on Budget 2026, Sitharaman said the idea came from her team, which suggested doing something different this year instead of heading straight to television studios and newspaper interviews after the Budget.
“This time my team thought of doing something out of the ordinary, saying, ‘You go after presenting the budget to each one of the studios or each one of the newspapers and give them inter…’,” she said, explaining how the plan took shape.
She added that the team decided to reach out to universities and invite students to Parliament to hear directly from them about their experience of witnessing the Budget proceedings.
“Therefore, they thought that they would get in touch with universities and come with a group of students with whom they can do this interaction, and that's how this has worked out… I would certainly like to know from you what the experience of sitting in the parliament and listening to a budget was like,” Sitharaman said.
During the interaction, the finance minister also spoke about efforts being made to build a “better India” for today’s students, drawing a contrast with the India she grew up in, ANI reported.
