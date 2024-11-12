With tuskers in Chikkamagaluru, admin shuts schools, imposes restrictions

Amid the presence of a herd of wild elephants near residential areas, the Chikkamagaluru district administration on Monday imposed restrictions on movement of people in 13 villages across two gram panchayats and declared a holiday for educational institutions to ensure safety as forest department teams attempt to drive the elephants back to their habitat. Amid the presence of a herd of wild elephants near residential areas, the Chikkamagaluru district administration on Monday imposed restrictions on movement of people in 13 villages across two gram panchayats (PTI)

Chikkamagaluru deputy commissioner Meena Nagaraj said: “Herds of wild elephants were seen near villages, leading to the holiday and restrictions to keep residents indoors and prevent incidents.” She said that the forest department is working to direct the herd back to the forest and restrictions will remain until the situation is resolved. The closures for schools and colleges may extend to Tuesday if necessary, she added.

Superintendent of police (SP) Vikram Amate said that herds of elephants were sighted since the past week near 13 villages in Magtihalli and Vastare gram panchayats. After a request from the Aaluru range forest department, police were deployed to assist forest officials and to prevent residents from approaching the herd during the operation.

According to officials, elephant activity has been observed near the villages of Mattavar, Dambadahalli, Shiragund, Dungere, Mugrihalli, and Kadrimidri in the Magtihalli area, and Aaladagudde, Vasthare, Nandikere, Dahuluvaale, Tondavalli, Samse, and Dinnekere in Vastare.

Amate said that around 10 to 12 elephants are currently in the Marikatti village coffee fields and efforts are underway to drive them back to the forest.

He further said, “Public movement restrictions, in place from Sunday 7 pm, may extend depending on the operation’s progress.”

The herd has caused significant crop damage in Chikkamagaluru, which is a major coffee-growing region.