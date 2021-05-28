Woman among 5 arrested in Bengaluru for torture and rape in viral video

Bengaluru: Five people were arrested for allegedly raping a woman, torturing her and recording the assault, Bengaluru police said late on Thursday evening. The arrests were made hours after Assam Police shared visuals from a video circulating on social media to trace the accused. Union minister Kiren Rijiju followed up, asking the police of all states and Union territories to chip in.

The five - one of them is a woman - were arrested on the basis of leads on the accused by the Assam police.

“Based on a video clip, wherein one woman was subjected to physical abuse and tortured by a group of people, five culprits including a woman, visible in the clip were immediately traced and secured by Bengaluru City Police,” a statement by Bengaluru Police said.

“On the basis of the contents of the video clip and facts as disclosed during preliminary interrogation of the secured persons, a case of rape, assault and under other relevant provisions of law has been registered against the accused in Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station,” the statement added.

Police believe that both the accused and victim were residents of Bangladesh.

“As per the information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. Due to financial disputes, the culprits brutalized the victim, who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking. The investigation is being carried out in full earnestness under the close supervision of senior officers,” Kamal Pant, Bengaluru police commissioner, said.