Woman arrested over 'child abuse' at daycare inside Capgemini Bengaluru; another absconding

One of the two staff members accused of abusing children at a daycare centre inside IT firm Capgemini’s Bengaluru campus was arrested on Thursday, police said on Friday, adding that the other accused was still absconding. Police arrest one in Capgemini daycare abuse case, probe origin of videos. (PTI/representative )

The woman in custody has been identified as 55-year-old Vijayalakshmi. Inspector Suresh Reddy said she was produced before a court and remanded to three-day police custody on Friday. “Another accused, Manjula, is absconding, and our teams are making all efforts to secure her arrest at the earliest,” Reddy said.

The three other staff members named in the FIR registered on July 2 were released after questioning because the available evidence did not implicate them, added the inspector.

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Probe focuses on viral videos Investigators said the probe indicated that the clips attached to the complaint were allegedly recorded by a former employee who left the daycare shortly before they surfaced online.

“We are also verifying the origin of the videos, when they were recorded, and the circumstances under which they were made public. All aspects are under investigation, and appropriate action will follow based on the findings,” said a senior officer.

NHRC seeks report from Karnataka Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission issued notices to Karnataka’s chief secretary and DGP, directing them to provide a report on the case within two weeks.

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“According to the media report, carried on 2nd July 2026, the video purportedly showed the nannies placing the toddlers inside a washing machine, spraying water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, locking them inside the toilets to silence them, forcing them to sit on Western-style commodes and threatening them to remain silent whenever they cried,” the panel said in a statement.