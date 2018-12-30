Woman beaten up, made to run naked in village by eve-teasers in UP village

A woman was beaten up, disrobed and made to run naked in her village in Gopiganj area of the district for resisting eve-teasers, police said Sunday.

Police have registered a case against the four miscreants involved in the incident and have arrested one of them, said Circle officer Yadavendra Yadav Sunday, adding they are trying to apprehend others.

“The incident took place in a village in Gopiganj area of the district on Saturday, when a woman from the weavers’ community objected to being teased by one Lal Chandra Yadav. Later, in the evening, Yadav along with his three accomplices forcibly entered her house and badly beat her up.”

“They stripped off her clothes and made to run in the village. Some villagers shot the incident and its video subsequently went viral,” he added.

Circle Officer Yadav said the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital and a case has been registered against all four involved in beating and disrobing her.

“One accused has been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the rest of the culprits,” he said.

Meanwhile, Inspector Anil Yadav of Gopiganj police station has been sent to the police lines.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 19:42 IST