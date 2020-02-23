e-paper
Woman constable takes toddler along to her duty in Ahmedabad as city gears up to welcome US President Donald Trump

Woman constable takes toddler along to her duty in Ahmedabad as city gears up to welcome US President Donald Trump

Sangita Parmar a constable from Baroda city’s Gorua police station showed how professional and parental duties can be juxtaposed when necessary.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 16:33 IST
Asian News International
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
10,000 security personnel are on duty for the VVIP visit.
10,000 security personnel are on duty for the VVIP visit.(Bloomberg)
         

A woman police constable has reported for duty with her one-year-old son here ahead of the US President Donald Trump and the US first lady’s visit to India.

Sangita Parmar a constable from Baroda city’s Gorua police station showed how professional and parental duties can be juxtaposed when necessary.

Speaking to ANI, Sangita said, “I have to perform both the duties of a police constable and mother. I don’t have a choice between the two.”

The mother of the one-year-old has been performing in this manner for the last five days. She will be on duty as the city prepares for the US President’s arrival.

Parmar carries her son to the duty spot and kept him in a handmade hammock in shadow as she needs to breastfeed him often.

“I need to breastfeed my son and my relatives stay 24 kms away from here which makes it impossible for me to commute,” Parmar said.

Earlier, when she got to know about her placement she had sought relaxation from the duties. However, later she decided to take her child with her to her allotted duty spot.

“It’s not that I am not facing any adversity while performing both the duties together, however, there is a sublime satisfaction. Also, my son is unwell for which he needs my care,” she said.

10,000 security personnel are on duty for the VVIP visit. Gujarat Police in coordination with Special Protection Group (SPG), National security guards (NSG), Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) is looking after entire security arrangements.

