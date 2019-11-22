e-paper
Woman delivers baby girl at Panvel railway station

india Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Navi Mumbai
The woman, Manisha Kale, was travelling with her relative from Nerul to Panvel early in the morning.
The woman, Manisha Kale, was travelling with her relative from Nerul to Panvel early in the morning.(HT PHOTO.)
         

An 18-year-old woman gave birth at Panvel railway station on Thursday morning after she started having labour pain while travelling in a train. The one-rupee clinic, established in 2017, helped the woman leading to a successful delivery.

Around 5 am, the Panvel centre of one-rupee clinic in-charge Dr. Vishal Vani received intimation that a woman was undergoing labour pain.

“With the help of railway staff, the woman was helped to alight from the train at Panvel railway station. Dr. Vani with his team of doctors tended to the woman and she delivered a girl child. Both the mother and the baby are healthy,” said Dr. Rahul Ghule, CEO, One Rupee Clinic.

Kale stays with her family in Nerul and comes from poor financial condition, the doctors said. Following the delivery, the mother and child were shifted to a civic run hospital for post-maternity procedures.

The one-rupee clinic came into existence in 2017 to provide emergency medical aid during the golden hour in case of accident victims.

