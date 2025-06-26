Woman gangraped in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj; one held, two absconding

A woman has been raped allegedly by three persons in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, a police officer said on Wednesday. The police arrested one of the accused persons while the other two are absconding(Representational Image)

The incident happened at a Dhaba under the jurisdiction of the Karanjia police station of the district on Tuesday night when the victim was returning to her maternal uncle's home after meeting her male friend, he said.

The victim had gone to her maternal uncle’s house. From there she went to a nearby village to meet her friend and when she was returning two persons on a motorcycle offered her a lift, the police officer said. "The motorists then took her to a deserted place where another associate joined them and allegedly raped her," the officer said.

Following the incident, the victim registered a complaint with Karanjia police station. An investigation has been initiated, the official said. The police arrested one of the accused persons while the other two are absconding, the Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Karanjia in Odisha, Nabakrushna Nayak, said.

Efforts are on to arrest the other two accused in the case, he said. This incident happened within 10 days of the alleged gang rape of a college student at Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district.