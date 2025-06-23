Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Gopalpur gangrape: NHRC issues notice to Odisha govt, DGP; seeks detailed report

PTI |
Jun 23, 2025 04:04 PM IST

The perpetrators allegedly overpowered the victim's friend and then sexually assaulted, NHRC said.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday said it has issued a notice to the Odisha government and the state's police chief in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district earlier this month.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights.(Hindustan Times)
Reportedly, the victim had gone to the beach along with a male friend to celebrate a festival. The perpetrators after overpowering her friend sexually assaulted her, the NHRC said in a statement.

The NHRC said it has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 20-year-old female college student was allegedly subjected to gangrape by around 10 men on the Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district in Odisha on 15th June".

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of the state, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks, the statement said.

"The report is expected to include the status of the investigation in the case, the victim's health and compensation/counseling, if any, provided to her by the state authorities," it added.

According to the media report, carried on June 16, the victim has been sent to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for medical examination. The police have detained seven suspects in the case, the NHRC said.

India News
