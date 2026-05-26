Woman hangs self from police communication tower in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

A woman allegedly suffering from mental health issues died by suicide by hanging herself from a police communication tower in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district on Tuesday morning, even as cops and onlookers tried to dissuade her, officials said. Before climbing the tower, the 22-year-old woman called 'Dial 112', the state police emergency response service. (Representative/Shutterstock)

The incident occurred in front of the Kunkuri police station, they said, adding that as per the woman's family, she had earlier also tried to end her life and was watching suicide-related videos over the past few days.

Before climbing the tower, the 22-year-old woman called 'Dial 112', the state police emergency response service.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot, and later the Home Guard, District Disaster Response Force and the local Nagar Panchayat personnel also arrived there, officials said.

The police personnel and others tried to counsel her and bring her down, but she hung herself despite that, using her scarf, they said, without elaborating on the reason behind the extreme step.

"The body has been brought down from the tower and sent for post-mortem," Jashpur Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Patanwar said.

As per preliminary information, the woman, a resident of Dhumadand village in the same area, was suffering from a mental illness and had earlier also attempted suicide, the official said.

"Her mother told police that she had been watching videos on how to commit suicide on the phone for the last few days," he said.

Police were questioning her family members to gather more details, and further investigation was underway, he added.

The deceased's mother told reporters that her daughter left home on Monday while talking on the phone and later informed the family that she was in Kunkuri, located 6 km from Dhumadand, but did not return.

"This morning, we got information about the incident. She was mentally unwell. She had been watching videos on her phone about suicide by hanging," she said.

Police stopped people gathered at the spot from making videos and reels of the incident.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).