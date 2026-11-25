A 32-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws over a demand for a motorcycle as dowry, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place on November 21 in Maldipur village, under the Phephna police station area. (Representational) more less

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The woman's husband, Shashi Prakash Rai (38), was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail in connection with the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police Akshay Kumar said.

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The incident took place on the night of November 21 in Maldipur village under the Phephna police station area, where Priyanka Rai died under suspicious circumstances.

Based on a complaint lodged by her father, a case was registered against her husband, two brothers-in-law, Chandra Prakash and Rinku Rai, and her husband's two nephews, Sudhanshu and Harshit, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Also read: Delhi court acquits four accused in 20-year-old woman's dowry death case

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, Priyanka married Shashi Prakash Rai on February 27, three years ago. Her in-laws allegedly began harassing her physically and mentally soon after the marriage over their demand for a motorcycle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, Priyanka married Shashi Prakash Rai on February 27, three years ago. Her in-laws allegedly began harassing her physically and mentally soon after the marriage over their demand for a motorcycle. {{/usCountry}}

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She was allegedly assaulted and threatened with death, the complaint stated.

The harassment intensified after Priyanka gave birth to a daughter around two-and-a-half months ago, it alleged.

On November 21, Priyanka called her father and told him that her in-laws would kill her if their demand for a motorcycle was not fulfilled, according to the FIR.

Kumar told PTI that the other accused were absconding and efforts were underway to arrest them.