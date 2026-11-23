A Delhi Police constable has been accused of asking for a dowry and then calling off the wedding after the bride’s family gave him a less expensive car, according to police. According to a complaint filed by the bride’s father, the constable’s family had initially agreed to accept a Hyundai Aura worth approximately ₹9.5 lakh. However, the groom later insisted on a Maruti Brezza costing around ₹13 lakh. According to the complaint, on Saturday, when the groom arrived at the wedding venue with his mother, he allegedly refused to proceed with the marriage after finding that the Brezza had not been arranged. (Representative photo) more

The incident took place on Saturday at Mamchand Vatika in Sonipat, where the constable was set to marry a 20-year-old woman.

A Delhi police spokesperson said they received information about the complaint and are waiting for FIR in the matter. “We will take legal action as per the case.” said the spokesperson.

According to the complaint, on Saturday, when the groom arrived at the wedding venue with his mother, he allegedly refused to proceed with the marriage after finding that the Brezza had not been arranged.

The bride’s family alleged that the groom abused them and threatened relatives during the confrontation. Despite efforts by family members and guests to persuade him to go ahead with the wedding, the groom and his relatives eventually left the venue.

“We had made all the arrangements and spent a substantial amount, but the wedding did not take place. We now want the money spent on the furniture, electronic items, banquet hall and food to be returned,” the father has said in the complaint.

The family further alleged that demands for jewellery and other articles were also raised after the alliance was finalised six months ago, seen by HT, said.

The bride’s father subsequently submitted a written complaint at Sector 27 police station, seeking action against the groom and his relatives.

Confirming the development, Jitender Gehlawat, DCP (Crime), Sonipat, said, “A panchayat meeting is currently underway. The bride’s family has submitted a written complaint, but has sought one more day to try to resolve the matter through the panchayat and requested the police not to take any action in the meantime. We will take further action after the meeting. We are investigating the case to ascertain the exact reason behind the dispute.”