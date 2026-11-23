Gurugram: Residents of Sector 69 alleged on Sunday that sewage overflow has led to recurrent waterlogging at Tulip Chowk, disrupting vehicular movement and the daily lives of residents of the seven Tulip societies in the area. A waterlogged stretch in Sector 69 on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) more

“We have been witnessing waterlogging almost every three to four days for months now. The accumulated water also attracts flies and mosquitoes, making it a health hazard,” Ajay Pal Singh, a resident of Tulip Ivory, told HT.

According to residents, the problem has persisted for months and pumping out of accumulated water provides only temporary relief. Earlier, on September 17, residents had flagged similar concerns, as reported by HT

A GMDA official said the area lacks a proper drainage network and it is expected to be addressed through the ongoing infrastructure work. “We are laying a master drainage network and sewage line from Sector 68 to Sector 80 to improve the region’s drainage infrastructure,” the official said.

Mohit Verma, a resident of Tulip Lemon, said the maximum water accumulation takes place right outside the society gates. He added that people travelling to Spaze Corporate Park, located opposite the society, have to take a detour to avoid the waterlogged stretch.

“It is usually fine at night, but suddenly, the next morning, the area is waterlogged. It only clears up by the afternoon,” Verma told HT.

Residents said the waterlogging has also impacted schoolchildren and their commute. “It is a health hazard for children and families who frequently use that route to reach the bus stop,” Sukhendu Das, a resident of Tulip Orange, told HT.

Sunil Mahato, a fruit seller in the area who has had to move his cart onto a partially paved footpath, said the frequency of waterlogging was a major concern. “Waterlogging during the monsoon is understandable. But here, it is happening almost every other day,” Mahato said. He added that the waterlogging also affects his business on some days.

Residents have also alleged that untreated sewage is being discharged in the area, contributing to waterlogging and the foul smell. “The sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the societies do not have the capacity to treat all the sewage generated. Hence, the remaining untreated sewage water is discharged onto the roads,” Singh alleged.

However, Shailesh Ranjan, the facility head overseeing STP operations at the Tulip societies, denied the allegations. He said all societies have heavy-duty pumps to treat sewage, after which the treated water is used to irrigate green spaces within the complexes. Any surplus treated water is then discharged onto the nearby green spaces.

“The main cause of the waterlogging at Tulip Chowk is the lack of a drainage system in the area,” Ranjan added.

However, an MCG official said the improper disposal of treated water by the STPs in the area had caused the problem. “We have also issued challans to the RWAs to prevent the disposal of treated water,” the official added.