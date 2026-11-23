After seeing encouraging results from its goat milk shampoo and handmade, detergent-free soaps, the Ludhiana-based Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) is working to tie up with self-help groups (SHGs) to boost the income of goat rearers through a technique developed by the university. Experts said farmers in Punjab mainly rear the Beetal breed of goats for meat. (HT File) more

Experts said making toiletries from goat milk is an affordable cottage industry that allows farmers to manufacture shampoo and soaps on a small scale.

Inderpreet Kaur, head of GADVASU’s department of dairy economics and business management, said the institute had successfully developed an in-house technology that uses 25-30% goat milk in skin-friendly products.

“Our team of experts developed a method that allows a farmer to manufacture units of soaps and shampoos using kitchen products. The technology uses mild recommended chemicals that do not harm the skin. Unlike most goat milk-based products available in the market, our technology uses goat milk for up to one-fourth of the ingredients used in the two products,” she added.

She said the technology could enable a small or marginal goat breeder to manufacture toiletries on a small scale where an entrepreneur can prepare these products in common utensils.

“Our team is now working to develop body wash using goat milk to cater to suggestions from the users of the two earlier products,” she said.

Kaur said special sessions are being held to sensitise goat farmers about value addition of the animal milk through cottage industries.

“Marketing is certainly a challenge for such entrepreneurs. We are working to identify the SHGs who have a strong network to sell products at fairs and exhibitions to tie up with the goat farmers and train them to sell the products directly to consumers,” she added.

Experts said farmers in Punjab mainly rear the Beetal breed of goats for meat.

Manvesh Kumar Sihag, assistant professor and expert who developed the technology under the project titled “To Explore Goat Milk for Development of Cosmetic Products,” said goat breeders can now avail this opportunity to improve their economic conditions.

“We first rolled out soap bars in April this year, and shampoo was introduced in September. Following the encouraging results, our teams are now reaching out to goat breeders to focus on the commercial use of the milk, which has a market,” Sihag said.

He said 20-kg goat milk can produce 1,060 soap bars of 75 grams each, whereas a farmer can produce 700 bottles of 125 ml each with the same amount of milk.

“A soap bar costs ₹100 per unit and a bottle of shampoo costs ₹90. Goat milk-based personal care products have a huge market, and a farmer can earn well by using quality ingredients and learning marketing skills from the SHGs,” he said.